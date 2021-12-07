By Henry Umoru

The Senate Tuesday passed two bills seeking to establish the National Sports Commission and the Federal University of Sports, Nkalagu in Ebonyi State.

The Bills were read the third time and passed

The passage of both bills during plenary was sequel to the consideration of two separate reports by the Committee on Sports and Youth Development.

In his presentation, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Obinna Ogba, PDP, Ebonyi said that the National Sports Commission when established, would be charged with the responsibility of administering, encouraging and developing sports and games throughout Nigeria.

According to him, Stakeholders at the public hearing, lauded the legislative intent of the bill, noting that the Commission would impact greatly on Nigeria’s youths who aspire to become successful sportsmen and women.

Ogba explained that at a time Nigeria was making efforts to diversify its sources of revenue, the establishment of the sports commission has the potentials to help the diversification process for optimum benefit of revenue generation.

In his second presentation, Ogba said that the Federal University of Sports, Nkalagu, when established, would develop and offer academic and professional programmes leading to the award first degrees, post-graduate research and higher degrees with emphasis on planning, adaptive, technical, maintenance, developmental and productive skills in the engineering, scientific, and allied professional disciplines relating to Sports resources.

Meanwhile, Bill’s to Domesticate the African Union Convention on the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa; and that of the Federal University of Science, Technology and Innovation Agulu, Anambra State, scaled second reading yesterday.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Akon Etim Eyakenyi (Akwa-Ibom South), Frank Ibezim (Imo North), and Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central).

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the bills were considered, referred them to the Committees on Navy and Marine Transport; Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters; and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

The Committees were given four weeks to report back to the upper chamber.

