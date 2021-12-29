By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SENATOR Christopher Ekpenyong representing Akwa Ibom North West in the senate has donated ninety-seven cartons of zolat Albendazole Deworming drug for children in his senatorial district.

Ekpenyong donated the drug on Monday in collaboration with Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) and through the Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (AKSPHCDA) located at Dominic Utuk Avenue, Uyo, the state capital.

Senator Ekpenyong said the gesture was borne out of the desire to ensure that good number of children in his senatorial district were dewormed.

“I decided to embark on this project of Deworming children in my senatorial district this December because of the fact that some parents may not have been taught that they have to deworn their children regularly.

“For those parents those families who did not take part in the three-day sensitization and deworming exercise in the senatorial district early this month we are providing another opportunity for them to get their children dewormed.

“I believe parents should be encouraged to understand the importance of deworming; that it helps to reduce malnutrition in children and keep them healthy”, Senator Ekpenyong said.

Also speaking briefly, the Special Assistant to Senator Ekpenyong on Research and Documentation, Mr. Augustine Osoh noted that parents were also given cash grants at the end of three-day sensitization/deworming exercise to support them start businesses that will help them feed their children healthy foods.

Receiving the deworming drugs, the Executive Secretary of AKSPHCDA, Dr. Angela Attah appreciated Senator Ekpenyong for the gesture and assured him of equitable distribution of the drugs to Medical Facilities in the 10 Local Government Areas of the Senatorial district.

She explained that it was the first time the agency received such support from a public officer, saying, “and we don’t take such show of love for humanity for granted”