Seinye Lulu-Briggs bags Woman of the Year Award 2021, inspires women to aim for victory

Celebrated business leader, Chairman and CEO of Moni Pulo Petroleum Development Limited, Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu Briggs has been conferred with the coveted award of Outstanding Woman of the Year 2021 at the prestigious BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards ceremony held on Saturday December 11 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The BusinessDay Nigerian Business Leadership Awards (NBLA) through its Global and Sectoral categories, annually recognize outstanding business leaders and organisations in Nigeria for their sustained commitment to excellence in enterprise.

The Editorial Board of BusinessDay under its Global Awards Category acknowledged Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs’ proven exceptional business excellence, evidenced through the competitive advantage, innovation, flexibility and profitability of her multiple chain of businesses in addition to her vast employment generation, which help in sustaining critical sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to BusinessDay, Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, was conferred with the Outstanding Woman of the Year Award 2021 for, “demonstrating outstanding leadership characteristics in Business, which has inspired and developed other women to achieve similar success within society.”

A passionate voice and pillar of support for less privileged and vulnerable persons within and beyond Nigeria’s Niger Delta region, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, who is also the Chairman Board of Trustees and Founder of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, was acknowledged by BusinessDay as an outstanding woman who has “contributed to the betterment of her community, nationally and globally. She is recognised as an ambassador for women through her extraordinary dedication, personal achievements, and service to others. She has manifested a legacy that continues to inspire others; made a difference in her community through philanthropy and social impact and demonstrated commitment to economic and national development.”

Also recognized at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards was Moni Pulo Limited, over which she presides as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Moni Pulo received the Indigenous Energy Company of the Year 2021 Award.

In her response, Mrs. Lulu-Briggs, who on the 25th of November 2021 was appointed the Chairman of the fund for NGOs and CSOs of the Global South at an elaborate ceremony at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, said it was humbling to be recognised “for the work that we do across cities and communities in our dear country, Nigeria. My life’s purpose is to provide jobs for young families and safety nets to enable vulnerable persons and the poor live meaningful lives. This, of course, ultimately keeps our economy growing.

“As a firm believer in the greatness of Nigeria, in the strategic purpose of God for our nation, and in the power of women to rise above stereotypical and inhibitive norms, cultures and traditions, I am inspired by this acknowledgment of our modest efforts at making a difference in the lives of our citizens,” assuring that “we can only do better, progressively.”

Represented by the Deputy Managing Director of Moni Pulo, Mrs Solate Ovundah-Akarolo, Mrs Lulu-Briggs said, “The most important reason I am still working today, expanding existing businesses and opening new ones is to provide opportunities for people to be uplifted and become better. Helping the poor and the vulnerable is at the heart of my entrepreneurial journey. Otherwise, I should have signed off long ago and retired to a quiet life. But living to improve the lives of others is a more rewarding life-purpose, which I am grateful to God to be useful for.”

While thanking the Editorial Board and Management of BusinessDay for the honour done her. Mrs Lulu-Briggs dedicated the award to her supportive staff and members of her companies’ management team, as well as “to every woman out there fighting discrimination, oppression and for a seat at the table. Be assured that if you do not relent and you hold on to God, your victory is certain. Never be intimidated. Rise to the challenge and you will conquer,” she charged.

Born on the 21st of September 1958 to a family of educators and community leaders – Mr. and Mrs. Ernest and Darling Briggs, Dr Lulu-Briggs’ experience of the Nigerian civil war and the community-based responses of the adults around her to the disruption it caused in their lives and livelihoods, shaped her bold outlook, attitude, and approach to the vagaries and uncertainties of life.

A champion in the role of businesses in nation building through job creation and value addition, Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs an ex-banking executive established the La Sien Centre, an integrated business service hub, the first of her many companies in 1995. Since then, her businesses have grown to include investments in real estate, hospitality, beverage, oil and gas and agriculture, which have tremendously signposted her enviable business acumen and sagacity.

Presently, she serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive of Moni Pulo Ltd., a pioneer indigenous Nigerian oil production company established by her late husband, elder statesman and legendary philanthropist, High Chief Dr. O.B. Lulu-Briggs. Moni Pulo is credited to have solely embarked on its frontier high risk exploration drilling and continues to be a reference point for excellence in the oil and gas industry.

For most Nigerians, and gratifyingly so, on account of her passion for helping the vulnerable in society, Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs is more widely known and admired for her inspiring work as the Founder/Chairman of the award-winning humanitarian NGO, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation. She established the foundation 20 years ago in the name of her beloved husband to honour and institutionalize his legendary, prolific, charitable and philanthropic giving.

More recently, during the national Covid-19 lock down, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation donated 7,000 bags of rice and 5,000 hand sanitizers in Rivers, Kano and Kogi states. The abhorrent treatment Mrs. Lulu-Briggs faced as a widow following the peaceful transition of her husband, despite her social standing, shaped the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s grant to the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA). The grant enabled AWLA to establish a Widow’s Project which offers free legal services fully paid for by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation help embattled widows pursue their rights and protect their dignity.

The Widows Project was launched on June 24, 2020 to commemorate the United Nations International Widows Day. Through the project the first-ever 24/7 toll-free number- 0800 00231111- for Nigerian widows in distress was launched under the aegis of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation grant.

On account of Mrs. Lulu-Briggs’ stellar leadership, business accomplishments and philanthropy, she has received several accolades. In October, alongside with 30 Nigerian business leaders, she was inducted as a Fellow of the prestigious Institute of Directors, Nigeria. She is also a Rotary Club International Paul Harris fellow. She was honoured with a Doctor of Science degree (Honoris Causa) by the University of Port Harcourt in 2015.

A woman of strong faith, Dr Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs is an ordained servant of God Almighty with a passion for sharing the powerful word of God. In September 2021, the Chapel of God International Worship Center, Port Harcourt, over which she pastors, celebrated its 13th anniversary.