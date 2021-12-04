…No student was turned to yams by ritualist in Ibadan – Education Commissioner

By Nwafor Sunday with News Agency of Nigeria

Two students of Bashorun High School, Ibadan, have reportedly turned into tubers of yam. The news which spanned through the social media yesterday got many Nigerians worried on the happenings in secondary schools.

Just recently, the story of the death of one Sylvester Oromoni Jnr of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos circulated, causing panic everywhere. Now this!

It was reported that a suspected ritualist (nameswitheld) turned two students of the school to tubers of yam with unused pampers.

The suspect was allegedly caught by a local security guard around Bode Wasinmi-Bashorun axis, at a location closed to the school.

This, however, created fear in the minds of residents, especially the parents and guardians, whose children and wards attend the school.

However, reacting to the story, the Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Mr Abiodun Abdulramah, said: “No student was turned to yams by ritualist in Ibadan”

According to him, there is no iota of truth in the report that two students of Bashorun High School, Ibadan, were on Friday turned to tubers of yam by a suspected ritualist.

Abdulramah made this clarification, while addressing students, parents and guardians of the school when he visited the school.

The commissioner had visited the school on Friday afternoon, while on fact-finding mission, following a report in the social media that such incident happened in the school.

Abdulramah said findings from the school management showed that none of the school students was reported missing.

The commissioner, however, called for calm.

He assured them that the security operatives would dig deeper into the incident to unravel details of what really happened.

The commissioner admonished the general public to remain patient, saying that the safety of every resident in the state was a priority for the Gov. Seyi Makinde-led administration.(NAN)