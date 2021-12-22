By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Abia State, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, has said that South East geopolitical zone would remain a political orphan until it adopts a regional party as a platform for power negotiation.

Ehiemere who posited this in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent in Aba, regretted that “Ndigbo are not as politically clever as other major tribes in the country”.

He said that it took the wisdom and political ingenuity of former Lagos Governor, Amed Tinubu to grow the Alliance for Democracy, AD, as power-bargaining platform for the South West.

According to him, without the Yoruba embracing AD as regional party, the South West would not have come to political limelight in the current dispensation.

He, therefore, urged Ndigbo to embrace APGA as a regional party for the South East to negotiate power at the centre.

Ehiemere said that both the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC; and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, could not help Ndigbo achieve their political desire.

His words: ” Ndigbo must embrace APGA as their regional party to negotiate power in Nigeria.

” As long as they continue to run from PDP to APC, they will remain political beggars.

” APGA is the only political party that to salvage the political destiny of the Igbo man. We beg visional technocrats to join APGA and help grow it into a strong and viable regional party to be used for power negotiation.”

Ehiemere particularly urged Abians to rally round APGA so it could wrest power and relaunch the state in 2023.

He said that the transformation in Anambra State under APGA would be replicated in the zone should all states in South East embrace APGA.

He advised APGA members in the state “not to sell their birthright because of Christmas porridge”.

Ehiemere expressed confidence that APGA would take over Abia State come 2023.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA