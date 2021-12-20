The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), has disclosed plans to enlist hundreds of schoolchildren across public schools as ambassadors kicking against drug abuse among their peers and youths across Ikorodu Local Government, Lagos State.

NAS disclosed that it would be partnering with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ikorodu Area office to assist with training of the schoolchildren to become advocate against use of drugs and other substances within their communities.

These plans were disclosed yesterday during the advocacy programme against drug abuse for students of Community Secondary school, Bayeku, Ikorodu, which was also attended by the NDLEA Area Commander, Mr. Isiaka Opeyemi, who was represented by Mrs. Oluwaranti Sanni.

The Vice president for NAS, Ikorodu chapter, Mobolaji Ogunbowale, said that the association, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), discovered that the best solution to assist the government to quickly curb drug abuse within the society was to engage schoolchildren and expose them to what they could face when they abuse drug.

Ogunbowale added that the engagement was to further educate them on what awaits whoever engages in drugs including capital punishment as stipulated in the NDLEA acts

“Why we are targeting them is because they are still very young and they could be easily lured into drugs. And in order to prevent this, we have decided to equip them with the right knowledge particularly the negative impact of drug abuse.

“We want them to be well enlightened on drug abuse and to be able to turn down anyone that aimed to lure them into the act. And rather, win the person away from drug to become useful to himself as well as the society.

“We are also going as far as making them ambassadors for the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) within their communities”, he added.

Earlier, Opeyemi told the schoolchildren that the government was already seeking stiffer punishment for anyone found trafficking, peddling and abusing drug within the country.

The Area Commander urged the students to do away completely with any activity or action that could attach them to drug abuse within their communities, saying the law stipulates that anyone found with drugs should be arrested and be made to face the law.

“We do not want you to be caught and be prosecuted. So, that is why we have also decided to support anyone advocating against drug abuse. I want to implore you that drugs is not good for you; rather than help, it destroys that individual completely”.