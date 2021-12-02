.

… CNS advocates more Maritime Domain Awareness infrastructure

By Evelyn Usman

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) has stressed the need for African Navies to address critical issues such as gaps in the Maritime Domain Awareness confronting effective ocean governance and infrastructures in various regions, for improved hydrographic capabilities.

To address this, he said collaborative efforts, resource sharing, developing expertise, increased funding and efficient use of technology should be adopted by the navies for improved ocean governance and a robust blue economy in the continent.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the first virtual Sea Power for Africa Symposium held at the Naval Headquarters, Abuja yesterday, the minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence, Mr Musa Istifanus, disclosed that deliberations during the symposium exposed some critical issues confronting effective ocean governance

Some of the issues according to him, included.

inadequate maritime legal provisions, weak resource sharing framework for improved hydrographic capabilities. gaps in the Maritime Domain Awareness infrastructures in various regions, as well as inadequate maritime legal provisions.

He said: “These limitations will imperatively need to be addressed in order to improve the utility of Maritime Domain Awareness infrastructures”, even as he asserted that the future of the blue economy in Africa ‘is intricately tied to effective ocean governance which is achievable through robustly integrated Maritime Domain Awareness infrastructure”.

While enjoining participants to step up efforts towards effective implementation of the resolutions that emanated from intense deliberations during the Symposium, General Magashi affirmed that the objectives of the Seapower for Africa Symposium 2021 have been realized.

Furthermore, he canvassed the need for political leaders to place a high premium on the maritime sector and relevant stakeholders in order to enhance cooperation in the management of Africa’s maritime spaces.

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo while delivering the vote of thanks, said,

“Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) infrastructure constitutes a veritable force multiplier which offers naval forces invaluable leverage that enables them to optimize the deployment of their platforms to effectively secure their maritime environment for sustainable economic development.

” It has been three days of positive and fruitful deliberations on the theme of the Symposium ‘Integrating Africa’s Maritime Domain Awareness Infrastructure towards Effective Ocean Governance”. This has led to well-informed decisions from participants culminating in a robust Communiqué as well as setting new tasks for all participating countries”

He appreciated the depth of intellectual and professional ethos exhibited during the deliberations, noting, in particular, issue issues bordering on collective efforts towards improving ocean governance for the growth of the blue economy in Africa.

The CNS affirmed that ” proceedings in the Symposium have identified viable concepts and lines of action to be taken, some of which include the development of a framework for resource sharing through joint utilization of survey infrastructure and manpower, towards optimizing our hydrographic capabilities; the integration of sovereign camera surveillance and unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities into the MDA architecture as well as the adoption of Ship Rider Agreement.

Others include the need to facilitate the development of a mechanism to detect and prosecute cases of toxic waste dumping in African maritime space as well as the need to sensitize political leaders to formulate robustly and all-encompassing national maritime strategy to improve ocean governance”

He stated that implementation of these lines of action would clearly invigorate the determination to emplace a safe, secure and enabling maritime environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, for what he described as his unwavering support to the Nigerian Navy as well as creating an enabling ambience for the conduct of the

Symposium.

He also lauded the efforts of the resource persons drawn across the continent. They included heads of navies, heads of government agencies, representatives of foreign missions, guest speakers, an erudite panel of discussants as well as vibrant local and international participants.

Admiral Gambo expressed conviction that the outcome of the Symposium would contribute in no small measure to the improvement of ocean governance towards fostering the rapid growth of the blue economy in Africa in the coming years.