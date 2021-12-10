Sets to create more awareness on Child Rights Law in the state

Funmi Ajumobi

The Lagos State Child Rights Implementation Committee, SCRIC, a committee recognized under the Child Rights Law to uphold the Child Rights in the state, on Tuesday held its quarterly meeting in collaboration with the European Union funded Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme; ROLAC, and the British Council at the PearlWort Hotel, Lagos.

At the meeting, Mrs Odukoya Olubukayo, Director, Child Development, Ministry of Youth and Social Development disclosed the progress made so far on the review of the Child Rights Law by the Law Review Sub-Committee which she said will be a landmark when concluded because of the inclusion of surrogacy matters and the alternative care guidelines of Lagos state that was not initially included in the current Child Rights Law of the State.

“The law review is to bridge the gap that we have observed in the course of practicing social work in Lagos State. There are lots of gaps that we need to put right and the committee is working hard to ensure these gaps are filled and presented before the close of the Year.

Mrs Odukoya highlighted achievements of the committee in the area of collaboration with relevant agencies to achieve the vision of the committee.

“Child Protection issues cannot be handled by one agency alone.

We do collaborate with relevant stakeholders; Ministry of Education, Ministry of Justice, Directorate of Public Prosecution, Office of Public Defenders, Child protection Network, just to mention a few, to ensure we uphold the rights of every child in the state.

“We do a lot of sensitization in communities to create awareness for the children to know their rights and to know who to contact whenever they are abused.

We give out hotlines where they can call to report. We work with the Family Social Services all over the state and also make referrers to other agencies and we are set to create more awareness in Lagos State in the new quarter”.

On the recent violence against Sylvester Oromoni, a student allegedly beaten and poisoned by students of the college which led to his death, Odukoya said it was rather an unfortunate incident.

She stated that the committee visited the school in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, DVSRT agency and the Quality Assurance Agency of the state and assured the public that Lagos State will get to the root of the matter to ensure justice is served.

Odukoya however said she discovered that the Lagos State Child Protection Policy which is a guiding policy for all schools in the state was not being implemented by the schools, adding that it was not that government wasn’t checking on schools to ensure it was being implemented, but there was need for full enforcement in the interest of every child in the state.

“Everybody needs to put all hands on deck to ensure that it is not enough for school to have the policy, it is important for them to implement it. Let every stakeholder know their roles.

The teachers, students, government, the society, all have roles to play in the policy”, Odukoya added.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr Aina Olugbenga praised every member of SCRIC for always being a reliable ally in upholding the rights of children in Lagos State, saying the passion has always been there without allowing the challenges faced by the committee especially in the area of funding committee programmes.

Represented by Mr Asake E.K, Director, Social Welfare in the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr Aina said, “There is no better time than now as a committee to redouble our efforts because there have been lots of issues relating to abuse of children in the state.

Yesterday was Dowen College, we don’t know what is coming tomorrow.

The onus is on us as a committee set up under the Child Rights Law to make sure we are on our toes especially advocacy committee.

The Lagos Coordinator of the Rule of Law and Anti-corruption programme, RoLAC, and the British Council, Mrs Ajibola Ijimakinwa said the council was supporting the SCRIC quarterly meetings in order for the stakeholders committee to drive the implementation of the CRL in Lagos.



“With this support, the Council hopes there will be improved access to justice for children through the various activities of the sub-committees”,

Ijimakinwa added.

At the meeting, the five Sub-Committees of the SCRIC; Law Reform, Data Collation, Advocacy and Sensitisation, Monitoring and Alternative Care Sub-committees presented their progress reports in the course of the last quarter.

