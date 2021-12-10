Chief Josephine Oboh-Macleod

Mrs Josephine Oboh-Macleod is Scotland-based Nigerian of dual citizenship. She is an active member of the Conservative Party, whose passion is the welfare of the aged, women, youths, people with challenges and children.

An entrepreneur, art collector and philanthropist, Oboh-Macleod speaks about her political trajectory and vision in this interview.

Tell us a bit about yourself and why you moved from being a successful artist and a charity organisation owner to a politician

My name is Josephine Oboh-Macleod and some people call me Chief Jo. I am an entrepreneur, artist, art and culture advocate and a collector.

I joined politics because I believe that there should be more inclusion of ethnic minorities in the UK’s politics. If you do not join you will not have a voice to speak for your community’s progress.

Do you face challenges as an ethnic minority woman in politics in the UK?

The UK is one of the world’s leading countries when it comes to having female leaders. There was Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and many others.

But more has to be done to break the glass ceiling and have a good representation of women in senior political positions.

Is it peculiar to you as an African or as a woman?

It is a struggle for women in politics. It is not peculiar to me as an African and a woman. But we, the minorities, face more challenges to be successful in politics.

Tell us the purpose of SCBAME

SCBAME (Scottish Conservative Friends of Black, Asian, Minority, Ethnic) support people through awareness and education outreach programmes into politics. They advocate and promote ideas for improving diversity and inclusion.

They also support communities and businesses.

Are there women whose exploits in the political space give you the strength to keep going politically?

Yes. It’s Margaret Thatcher that broke the glass ceiling for women in UK politics.

Is the Conservative party internal democracy accommodating for women?

The Conservative and Unionist Party is the must accommodating political party for women and ethnic minorities in the United Kingdom. They also have more women and ethnic minorities in senior positions.

As an ethic minority and a woman what do you have to offer your party?

First, I am the Secretary to SCBAME; I want to promote diversity in politics. I advocate and promote ideas for improving inclusion. I support communities and businesses locally and at the national level. I also inspire and promote achievements.

I constantly engage the Conservative Party on issues relating to our youth, elderly, women and people with challenges. I believe that the Conservative Party has ideologies and a manifesto that suit my aspirations, so by joining the team I can make my contributions. We are servants of the people.

Will you going for any position in the party? If yes, what are the chances for a black woman in Scotland?

I will be delighted to serve the people if given a chance. Yes, Scotland is becoming more inclusive and there a lot of broad-minded people in Scotland who will support you even if you are from the ethnic/BAME sector.

Vanguard News Nigeria