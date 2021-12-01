By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s energy management and automation Schneider Electric has been named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights, and also recognized as a diversity leader by by the Financial Times and Statista for the third time in a row.

According to an annual survey conducted, Schneider Electric ranked 66th overall out of the 850 companies that made it onto the Financial Times Diversity Leaders 2022 ranking, and 5th in its industry.

Vanguard gathered that this is the third time in a row that the company has featured high on the list – a reflection of the company’s continuous efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in its 128,000-strong global workforce.

The FT’s yearly ranking aims to assess companies’ success in advancing all types of diversity in the workplace. It was developed through an independent survey of more than 100,000 employees from companies that employ at least 250 people in 16 European countries. Survey participants were asked to what extent they think their employer promotes diversity of age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation (LGBTQ+). Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other prominent employers in their respective industries regarding diversity. The 850 highest-scoring companies were recognized as Diversity Leaders.

Schneider Electric is committed to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion, among its workforce. Earlier this year, its Executive Committee, which is responsible for the day-to-day management of the company, passed a gender-diversity milestone: 44 percent of its members are now female. And Schneider Electric’s wider 2025 sustainability goals include targets to boost female representation from new hires to senior leaders.

It recently celebrated the International Men’s Day with the theme: Better Relations between Men and Women. Schneider Electric used the opportunity to encourage everyone to promote a more gender-inclusive culture.

The company’s management stated that, “We ask everyone to care for themselves and others by acting as allies, role modeling inclusive behaviors and speaking up if we see or hear gender bias and stereotypes. Together, we can build an inclusive company for all.

“At Schneider Electric, we are building gender equality through our inclusive policies, empowering all of our employees, no matter their gender, to manage their unique life and work.”

The company also stated that its purpose is to empower all to make the most of its energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all, which it calls “Life Is On.”

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.