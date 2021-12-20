.

…relations, friends celebrate with them

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

GANA area of the Sapele metropolis, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State wore a festive look, weekend, as marine mugul, Chief Johnbul Ejovi and his heartthrob, Erhuvwun-Jero Cosmas tied the nuptial knot.

The colourful event that was spiced with traditional dances attracted eminent personalities from all walks of life including the Ovie of Arhavwanrien kingdom, HRM Solomon Akporhiere Onojeta Okukeren lll, immediate past Delta State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, erstwhile Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, former Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Area, Chief Tony Oboroh and Commissioner for Urban Development Chief Arthur Akpowowo.

Also in attendance were; Chief Tunde Smooth, Chief Efe Akpofure, SAN, Chief Jones Esonbi, Chief Sylvester Kohwo, Chief (Mrs) Queen Oguma, Delta State PDP Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso, Chief James Omeru, Chief Greg Edor, Chief B. J Egbetama, Obi (Mrs) Mary Jane Onyeobi, Mrs Christy Orovboni, Chief Abel Oferiofe, Chief Peter Onotugoma and Chairman of Ethiope East Local Government Council, Chief Victor Ofobrukweta.

Others were; Chief Eta Enahoro, Chief Benard Edewor, Chief Lovette Idisi, Chief Abednego Agofure, Chief S. O Olotu and Special Assistant to the Speaker of Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr. Joseph Eumufo, Chief Friday Okoh, Chief Silver Eshiemetan, Chief Joel Eshiemitan, Dr & Mrs Mccarthy Ijiebor, Engr Friday Olaye and Chief Anthony Demide,

Speaking with newsmen during the ceremony, Chief Ejovi said: “Today is a very happy day in my life and l feel very fulfilled getting married to my wife.

“I advise young people to get married to who they love with their hearts.”

The bride, Erhuvwun-Jero Cosmas who also spoke to newsmen, said: “I am very happy to get married to my husband. l love him and he has shown me, love, too.”

Also speaking, the mother of the bride, Mrs Felicia Cosmas, expressed happiness with the success of the ceremony.

Advising the couple to take good care of themselves, she said, she emphasized that “the husband should take care of his wife and the wife should take care of her husband”.

Brother of the bride, Mr Dennis Cosmas said: “It is a feeling of great happiness and joy. It is our prayer that when we have children, they should grow up to the stage when they get married. Likewise, when you have a sister, you want to see her get married and be happy in her marriage.”

Chief Efe Akpofure, SAN, in his remarks said: “I am very happy for the couple. You can see that everything went well in this well-organized ceremony.”

The Ovie of Arhawarien kingdom, HRM Solomon Akporhiere Onojeta Okukeren Ill on his part, said; “the bride is my daughter, she is from the royal family of Arhavwarien kingdom. It is a great day because they have found love and that love have brought both of them together. Today is a great day, as you can see there is happiness in the air. I pray God to bless them and continue to strengthen them and give them their heart desires. I pray also that God should give them understanding because commitment is what keeps relationships going so that they can continue to live happily.”

Chief Tunde Smooth, said: “Ejovi is like a brother to me, and am so excited. Look at everybody here, nearly the whole of Nigeria is here, that will tell you the kind of personality he is. My prayer for them is that let the marriage last, and it will last. I commend you the media also for your corporation.

Chief Tony Oboroh, said: “My advice to the couple is that they should understand themselves, whatever differences they have they should settle it within themselves, a third party should not hear of it, that is how the marriage would last. I enjoin the woman to shun negative friends.

Also, Chief Enahoro Eta, said; “we are here to honour Chief Ejovi who is paying the bride price of his amiable wife. Chief Ejovi is an industrialist and a dependable friend, that is why we have to stop all that we are doing today to come here and celebrate with him and his new wife. My advice for them is that marriage is an institution of love, they should both love themselves, they should understand themselves and they will enjoy their marriage.”

Mr Joseph Eumufo said; “I am very happy today because the groom is my father. He has found love and I am happy for him. My prayer for them is that God should bless their union and grant them all their heart desires.”