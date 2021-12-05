It was the mother of all social events last week Sunday, 28 November, 2021, when the Business and entertainment community came alive with the Sapele Business Excellence/Personality Awards.

It was an opportunity for outstanding business owners and entrepreneurs to be recognized, appreciated and celebrated, though the red carpet was billed to kick off at 12:00p.m, guests from across the state started trickling into Fountain Hotels, Sapele, the venue of the prestigious ceremony from 1.30pm.

From noon, roads plying Otemewo road, the road leading to the hotel hosting the event were busier than usual as guests poured into the premises of the hotel from across the length and breadth of Sapele, even beyond.

From trickles, it became a huge crowd just before 2:30p.m. It took the frantic and extraordinary efforts of the broad-chested bouncers at the venue to maintain a relative level of decorum.

Guests, who were elegantly dressed in various attires and looking splendid, were carefully ushered into the elaborate hall.

At exactly 3.30p.m, the night of recognition of excellence was properly kick-started with the country’s national anthem.

The cream la cream of the society in attendance redefined the annual show and elevated the event above the usual social gala.

Rev Faith Adegor, the Convener of the award while speaking at the event said the idea is to encourage excellence among business owners and to appreciate business owners for giving their best to the community. He said the award was in Six Categories with opinion polls andp online Facebook news page ‘Sapele Tafia’ and other Sapele related social network were engaged to pick winners.

Those honoured with various awards in their fields include: Our Savior School and International High School that went home with the Best Private School award, the best fast food award went to Lizzy Fast food, followed by Foodland and Royal Palms then EJ Fast Food, while the Best Private Hospital award was won by Mascarp Hospital followed by Lana Clinic and then Obule Medical Center.

The best Online Media went to Sapele Tafia, while the best medical Doctor was Doctor Benedict Ogbimi , a renowned Obstetrician and Gynecologist of Central Hospital, Sapele (CHS) while for best hotel, Hotel Valerie, Richard Continental Hotel, and Hampshire Hotel came out tops.

Other winners are Ivongbe Oghenetejiri Elvis, a movie Director

Managing Optimistic Films Academy, Iweta Nelson Obakpororo, a movie producer and actor and l ACTOR Blessing Love Okpenihwo, Director MTO Movie Actor who won the personality awards while the social media influencer went to Mr Malcolm Tagbara.

The event, Rev Adegor said, is expected to be a bia-annual.