

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, has commended the New Era Girls’ Secondary School Lagos Alumnae Association, for supporting education in the state through its self-funded N32 million Alumnae multipurpose building in the school.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who made the commendation at the commissioning of the structure at the school compound in Surulere, said that the Old Girls association has done the state and his administration proud, noting that for them to have recognised the fact that government alone cannot provide quality education to children, is worth commending.

The governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State’s Ministry of Education, Mr Abayomi Abolaji, also reiterated his administration’s commitment towards the provision of quality and quantitative education from primary to tertiary level, to the people of the state.

His words; “You all realise that government alone cannot provide all these amenities; it is not enough to recognise this or to understand this and still sit back, blaming government. That is why, this step you have taken today is a noble one and is well appreciated”.

Also at the event, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, described the multipurpose building as a good development disclosing that when the internet facilities being prepared by the state government is ready, the students would benefit immensely from the connection beyond Lagos State.

According to him, “The edifice you have put in place is going to be put into proper use. Its going to help students to be able to connect with others outside Lagos and beyond. What you have done is a message to all Nigerians that there’s no way government can do the job alone. Everybody has to come together to join hands and ensure that our leaders of tomorrow have all the facilities they need to match their counterparts anywhere in the world”.

He further promised to “personally inform the Speaker of House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila about what the old girls have done, so that he will know that New Era is a school he has to pay attention to”.

He also encouraged NEGSSLAA to continue the good work they’ve started, while he delivers their “message of hope and a future that will be delivered by technology, a future that will be defined by our young people taking positions of responsibility to the governor so that he will know that New Era should have priority because of the girl-child”.

Welcoming guests earlier, President of NEGSSLAA, Dr Tamra Runsewe-Abiodun, an associate professor at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, said building the multipurpose structure is a way of giving back to their Alma Mater.

The building according to Dr Runsewe-Abiodun, would boost girl-child education through effective teaching and learning, career guidance and counselling, as well as sexuality and moral education, stressing that, the overall goal was to ensure the school sustained the production of well-rounded girls for national development.