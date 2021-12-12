By Gabriel Olawale

THE Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Sunday, described a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa State, Mr. Kemasuode Wodu, who was among the 72 legal practitioners conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, as one of the brightest stars this generation has produced in Nigeria.

In a statement by IMG’s Coordinator, Mr. Joseph Evah said: “The delay in conferring SAN on our son gave us sleepless nights. If you can defend the intellectual capacity of your son and you check the records of others receiving the same award, you pray for justice and fairness. Today, it has come to pass.

“We are proud that by dint of hard work and determination, Mr. Wodu is a shining example for the younger generation to follow as their model. In spite of the harsh environment of his birth and upbringing, the legal luminary was able to complete among the first class brains in the world and recorded monumental strides in the field of law among other human endeavours.

“He has justified the confidence reposed on him that a golden fish has no hiding place. The SAN Award will strengthen him to excel further to bring more global recognitions to make the Ijaw nation and Bayelsa State proud.”

