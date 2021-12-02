The world around us is constantly evolving and that means there is a rapid increase in data consumption. The need to always have enough storage space on our devices has become very essential.

But as of late, trying to balance storing important files on our devices and having to not delete any documents is becoming a dilemma. The Sandisk Ixpand was designed to take the weight off your shoulder by allowing you to free up space on your devices, back up important files, and watch videos and pictures straight from the drive.



Let’s talk more about the features;



Unboxing the Sandisk Ixpand

The first thing you would notice is that it comes in a transparent cardboard and plastic pack. The front of the packaging states the uses of the drive and who it’s for with the production specifications and how to use the flash written at the back of the pack. The dimension of the drive is at 57mm long and 12mm wide.



Free up Space Fast!

The Ixpand flash drive allows you free up space on your iPhone or iPad quickly by Simply plugging in the Lightning connector and you can easily move photos, videos and other files off your device and onto the drive. From there, you can transfer the files onto a Mac computer or PC or store them on the drive.



USB 3.0 High-speed Transfers

The iXpand Flash Drive is designed with a flexible connector to plug directly into your iPhone or iPad without having to remove your case. Now available, the iXpand Flash Drive also comes in a version built for the OtterBox uniVERSE case system



Automatic Photo Backup

it comes with a mobile app that can be set to automatically back up your iPhone or iPad camera roll anytime the drive is connected2. No need to manually select which photos to back up. Every time you plug it in, it does the work for you.

Full Product Specification

Capacity – 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Interface – USB 3.0

Connector – USB A Lightening

Compatibility – Windows 7,8,10, Chrome OS, Mac OS X V 10.8 and higher

Dimension (LXWXH) – 0.67 x 2.32” x 0.51”



Product Numbers

32 GB SDIX30C-032G-AN6NN

64 GB SDIX30C-064G-AN6NN

128 GB SDIX30C-128G-AN6NE

256 GB SDIX30N-256G-AN6NE



Verdict

The Sandisk Ixpand is the best solution to your storage capacity dilemma. It frees up space on your device and allows you back up all your files on a protected app. It is highly recommended. It can be purchased from @digitalpoint_dist on Instagram or their website www.digitalpoint.com.ng or +234903009620