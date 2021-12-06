On Saturday, 27th of November, the Youth Entrepreneur International Summit recognised Samson Opaleye the CEO and founder of BanOpal Clothing as one of the young persons of the year 2021 at the Young Person Dinner Award which was held at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

The theme for the 2021 Young Person Dinner Award was ‘Rise of New Professionals’. The award dinner was focused on celebrating 40 young Nigerians who are blazing the trail in their entrepreneurship journey. Samson Opaleye who was also recently recognised by the Entrepreneur Africa Awards and also celebrated by The Future Africa Awards under the category of Beating Corona Hero for the thoughtful role that his company at BanOpal played in giving back to local communities at the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic era.

BanOpal Clothing is a Nigerian based fashion brand which was founded by Samson Opaleye on the 28th of January, 2014. The brand is known majorly for designing and producing trendy clothing items for global brands across Africa as well as for retail audience. The brand has an ecommerce store www.banopal.com with over 50 casual designs targeted to millennials/Gen Z and each design was carefully created to boost the self confidence of every customer who wears the piece.

The brand has produced more than 200 casual designs since inception and has produced tens of thousands of branded shirts for employees and brand ambassadors of multinational brands as well as experiential campaign outfits across Africa, e.g World Milk Day branded shirts for Dano milk.

BanOpal Clothing is responsible for designing all LG branded clothing worn by their employees including all the customer service staffs working at all LG showrooms across West Africa since 2019. Some other multinational brands BanOpal design clothing items for are Nestle, Mentos Nigeria, Chupa Chups Nigeria, Arla Nigeria amongst others. The brand also recently designed the branded merchandise for the launch of one of the world’s leading butter brand ‘Lurpak’ in Nigeria.

In response to the hit of Covid-19 back in 2020, Samson Opaleye decided that the brand should shut down the production of all clothing items from the month of April – June 2020 and produce only trendy facemasks as a CSR project. The idea behind this was to encourage Nigerians to stay indoors and if they need to go out, they should wear cool facemasks. The brand partnered with ‘Lend a Hand For Africa’, giving them 50% of the Net proceeds from their retail facemask sales for the month of May and June 2020 to embark on a covid-19 community outreach in a local community in Ikorodu.

The BanOpal team as well as volunteers from ‘Lend a Hand For Africa’ visited Majidun on Saturday 6th of June, 2020 to donate food items to 20 families, targeting widows and their children all from 50% of their face masks net proceeds from the month of May. The team also accomplished yet another functional CSR project from their month of June’s proceeds. They donated a contactless hand washing system with a GP tank, created by Jobaye Environmental Solutions, to a local community in Aguda, Surulere, ‘mechanic village’ precisely. This was also funded from the proceeds of trendy facemasks sales. The system donated was to encourage continuous washing of hands in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Virus. The team also shared food items donated from supporting brands like Indomie and Dano milk Nigeria with the families at Mechanic village in Aguda. The quality of the hand washing system donated was loved by the team of Oladele Fajemirokun and they donated 4 of this contactless hand washing system to the pupil of Queens College secondary school Yaba.

On the 5th of April 2021, the BanOpal team and a few friends of the brand donated some t-shirts to the wardens of Modupe Memorial with inspiring inscriptions on the shirts to encourage them and appreciate them for taking good care of the children with down syndrome put in their care. Food and drinks and cake were shared amongst the children and a DJ made the party a memorable day for the children.

In response to COVID-19, BanOpal designed and produced 15,000 facemasks for Dano milk Nigeria and 5000 of these face masks were made of ankara and the Dano milk team shared all the facemasks with consumers in local communities with the aim of curbing the spread of covid-19.