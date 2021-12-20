NYSC Ondo SAED receiving award / Photo Credit: Ondo NYSC

By Arogbonlo Israel

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Ondo State Secretariat has lived up to her billing as one of the most active Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme participants in Nigeria.

This was made known during the grand finale of the NYSC SAED Festival held at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja where the First Lady and wife of the President, Hajia Aishat Buhari was the Special Guest of Honour.

During the colourful and well organised event chaired by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Oshinbajo who represented the First Lady, NYSC Ondo State Secretariat, as predicted, as a result of her activities and antecedents since the programme was established almost ten years ago won the ‘State Most Supportive of SAED Activities’.

This year’s festival with the theme, ‘NYSC SAED: A Gateway to National Development’ was organised to promote entrepreneurship and skill acquisition among corps members nationwide.

The corps participants who competed in the Fashion Design, ICT, Cake Baking, Tie and Dye Leather Works and Bead Making displayed uncommon ingenuity and dexterity.

At the end of energy the sapping and pulsating competition, corps member Tiwo Oluwatosin with code number OD/21B/0148 beat other contestants to win the first position in Bead Making.

To cap it all, the Assistant Director/Head, SAED, Mrs. Itohan Ehimwenma was recognised for her untiring efforts and was honoured as one of the best performing State Schedule Officer.

While congratulating the recipients for making the Secretariat proud, the elated State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Ani attributed the success to the team work and resilience of the SAED team in the Sunshine State.

The Secretariat was represented in Fashion and Design by Orieru Lentilmiwvodere, code number OD/21B/3358; Cake Baking by Nwidee Karasira Sylvia, code number OD/21B/0662; Tie and Dye by Udoachia Idara Thursday, code number OD/21B/0207.

Others include ICT by Osang-Osowo Alfred, code number OD/21B/1025; Leather Works by Alabi Michael, code number OD/21A/1772 and Bead Making by Tiwo Oluwatosin, code number OD/21B/0148.

