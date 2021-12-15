By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, urged the South-West governors to identify the missing links that will lead to the development of the region.

He, however, urged them to draw inspiration from the development in Poland, by embracing their culture, tradition and heritage.

Speaking at the 2021 edition of Elegbara festival in Shasha, Egbeda, in Lagos, Iba Adams said: “I feel bad that there are some missing links in the way we handle our culture, tradition and heritage. I feel bad that there are some missing links in the way we handle our traditional institutions.

“There are some missing links in the way we play our politics. There are some missing links in the way we handle our educational institutions and security in the south-west. Until we go back to our root, we can hardly find the missing links.”

Urging the South-west governors to embrace the Yoruba culture, he pointed out that cultural festivals have the potentials to boost the tourism sector.

He said: “Celebrating the Yoruba festival is part of our culture, and culture is an integral part of our being. As we continue to project and promote the Yoruba cultural heritage, we need to also tell those that didn’t know much about Elegbara, the truth about one of the most respected deities in heaven and on earth.”

