Piqued by the widening supply-demand imbalance in the housing sector, property development company, Roxbury Homes has launched several completed Duplexes at Silvercreek estate on Orchid Road, Lekki.

The project, instigated by the growing number of the housing deficit in the country and the drive to provide affordable and comfortable living abodes for families within reasonable proximity to the commercial districts on Lagos Island have all been constructed to the finished state and are ready to be occupied by potential buyers and residents.

In a statement to the Press, Mrs. Amanda Udechukwu, the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Roxbury Homes elucidated the company’s commitment to promoting integrity, professionalism, transparency and safety in the real estate industry, stating that the rapid urbanization experienced across the nation and especially Lagos, has made it mandatory for property developers to scale up actions in the construction of home for Nigerians, and that the company is playing its part through the development of Silvercreek estate.

“The housing gap in most cities such as Lagos will continue to widen if we do not adopt a more sustainable approach to housing provision. Roxbury Homes is focused on bridging this ever-growing housing gap and creating housing opportunities for Nigerians that are not only affordable and comfortable but also within the closest proximity to the commercial districts. The quality of comfort goes beyond the coziness of the home to the amount of time spent either with family or doing useful work, other than in traffic,” Udechukwu remarked.

“There is a need for a drastic change in the approach to homeownership in Nigeria, a considerable number of the country’s population lack properly built homes or the funds to purchase one. Many Nigerians have lost faith in property developers due to either failure to deliver or the poor quality of the finished project. This is a big part of the reason we developed Silvercreek to 90 percent completion before putting it out in the market. Potential residents can fully inspect the quality of our constructions before committing their hard-earned funds,” Udechukwu explained.

The Head of Operations, Abolaji Lawal stated “Silvercreek is situated off Orchid Road in central Lekki and comprise several completed terrace duplexes in varieties of 2 bedrooms, 4 bedrooms and 5 bedrooms, with unique features such as the premium location, C of O title, contemporary designs and interior finishes, large living spaces, units fully constructed and 24 hours power, treated water supply amongst others”.

“Our prices are interestingly affordable and interested buyers can secure a unit with as low as 45 million naira. We provide a developers payment plan of up to 12 months but we have also partnered with mortgage institutions to provide financing of up to 15 years at as low as 16% mortgage rate to buyers that meet certain requirements.” Lawal explained.

Roxbury Homes are the developers of Roxbury leisure homes phase 1 and 2 at Ikota VGC, and are, in addition to Silvercreek, currently developing housing projects in several parts of the state, including Victoria Island, Victoria Garden City, Orchid Road and more. The company is built on the foundation of trust and commitment to clients, in delivering the highest standard of quality property construction and management services.