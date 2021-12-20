.

By Juliet Umeh

To assist the less privileged in the society, the Rotary Club of Maryland, Ikeja Lagos, District 9110, has committed itself to raise $100,000.

The humanitarian club disclosed this at its Dinner & Couples night held in Lagos.

Club President, Mr Bamidele Onalaja, while speaking on the need for the fund said that Rotary is known for projects that impact humanity.

Onalaja explained that the fund when raised will go to Rotary Foundation which in turn will give them 30 per cent for their projects.

He said: “In Rotary foundation, our target this year is $100, 000 and the money goes to Rotary Foundation, we don’t have power over it.

“There’s an account that we pay it into and the foundation gives us 30 per cent after two or three years for us to do our project.

“We have done like $55,000 right now and we have $45 to go and we are going to meet up with our target by the grace of God before the end of the year.”

Speaking on some of their already executed projects, he stated that they are doing so much as a club.

He said: “We have commissioned six blocks of toilets and bathrooms in Mende Maryland. We have also built a six-unit fully kitted school for Wasimi Junior High school Maryland Ikeja. We protect the environment, we plant trees and other projects concerning the environment. This year also, we launched our new website.

“Also, in child and maternal health, we are building a big hospital in Amuwo Odofin to be commissioned in March next year,” Onalaja said.

Also, the District Governor of the Club, who was one of the keynote speakers at the event hailed the efforts of Maryland, Ikeja Lagos, District 9110, saying it is the major donor to Rotary Foundation.

