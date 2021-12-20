Nigerian construction giant, Ronchess Global Resources Plc, has been listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with the company’s ordinary shares of N1 each at N81 listed on the Growth Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) with a zero liability.

The company recently got approval to list 91 million units of its shares by way of introduction, with Mainstreet Capital Limited as the Issuing House/Financial Adviser and FSDH Capital Limited as the stockbroker. The approval is in furtherance to the Securities and Exchange Commission approval earlier in August 2021 for the listing.

Ronchess Global Resources Plc is a leading provider of traffic solutions, construction and procurement services in Nigeria. Founded in 2008 by Jackson Ukuevo, who is also the C.E.O and currently oversees more than 600 employees, Ronchess Global Resources Plc has grown to become a leading solution provider in the country. With a leadership style focused on inspiration and motivation, Jackson has grown the business into an operation that delivers multi-million-dollar & multi-billion naira revenues annually.

“It has been long coming, and we have invested our time, effort and experience in getting listed on the Nigerian Stock Market with zero liability” said Jackson Ukuevo. “For 13 years, Ronchess Global Resources has been committed to the highest industry standards, introducing technology, environment-friendly or recycled materials and new building techniques to increase the longevity of road networks and sustainability roads to reduce maintenance costs. The new listing will provide direct access to new markets, invest in new projects and facilitate opportunities to expand revenue options for both the company and our shareholders.

The company’s massive client base includes The Federal Ministry of Works, kaduna state Government, Lagos State Government, River State Government, Delta State Government, Edo State Government, Enugu State Government, Ogun State

Niger State Government, Government, Akwa Ibom State Government, Cross River State Government and Oyo State Government.

Others are HI-TECH Construction Company, Lekki Concession Company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Reynolds Construction Company Limited, PW Nigeria Limited, FCDA, F.C.T, Abuja, SETRACO Nigeria Limited, Flourmill Nigeria Plc, Lubric Construction Company, Hartland Nigeria Limited, Parkview Estate, J.Harnel & Co. Ltd., UNAAB, LASTMA, ARAB Contractors, and Planet Project.

The company has years of experience and proficiency in mechanized road marking, design and installation of road signs, traffic lights, and intelligent traffic data & transport systems. It also offers excellent services in road construction, private, commercial and municipal buildings construction, clear view fence and parameter fence construction.