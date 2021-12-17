An American styled fast food brand, Romeo’s pizza and Coldberry Ice cream has made an entrant into Lagos metropolis.

The leisure and holiday makers delight has opened its first outlet in the Surulere area of Lagos with subsequent ones to unfold. Romeo’s pizza is a franchise of Romeo’s pizza of State of Ohio in the United States.

According to the chairman, Irukka Online Limited, the owners of the franchise in Nigeria,Ifeanyi Onwubiko, Romeo’s pizza operates with the same standard world wide.What that means is that it is the same quality of pizza that Americans are enjoying that he has brought to Nigeria.

He said that they have come to give Nigerians the real quality and taste of pizza which is unlike what has been in the market.

Onwubiko said that they are emulating the parent brand in the United States with regard to spread, adding that after they opened the outlet at Adeniran Ogunsanya surulere, just close to the popular Shitta bridge, they would open another outlet at First Avenue junction, Festac Town. He also mentioned that another one will unveil at Admiralty way, Lekki.

His words,” We have come with American quality and standard pizza and from today,Lagosians will begin to have a taste of real pizza.So please join us at the historic opening of Romeo’s pizza at Adeniran Ogunsanya Surulere this afternoon.

Wonderful packages await the early arrivals.We are here to give Lagosians in particular and Nigerians in general an experience that they have never had before in Quick Service Restaurants.