Mutiu Adepoju, Nigeria’s ex-international has expressed doubt over the timing of the sack of Super Eagles Coach, Genort Rohr, as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) begins in few weeks.

Adepoju said on Monday in Abuja that the sack had been expected long before now.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Sunday said it parted ways with Rohr and appointed former Eagles Captain, Augustine Eguavoen, on interim basis.

“This decision is something that has been expected. Fans are not satisfied with the results of the team despite the fact that we have good and young players.

“ I am not also sure if the timing is good, but we will see with the result of the AFCON,’’ he said.

The midfield maestro, during his hay days however said he was confident that Eguavoen would bring his experience to bare in the team.

“ Eguavoen is the Technical Director of the NFF, so, he is an insider and had been with the team long before now.

“ He has the experience and am sure he knows how to utilise the talents in the team for a great result,’’ Adepoju added.

The Franco-German coach, Rohr, has been in charge of senior men’s team for five years and four months, becoming Nigeria’s longest serving manager.

Eguavoen will now take charge of the team as it begins preparations for the 33rd AFCON scheduled for Cameroon from Jan.9 to Feb.6, 2022.

