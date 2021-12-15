Stock

By Peter Egwuatu

Dangote Cement Plc has embarked on road safety awareness campaign as well as provision of road safety kits to motorists and commercial motorcyclists to help ensure accident-free road transportation.

Also, the Company, as parts of its efforts aimed at ensuring accident-free trucking, disclosed that it has partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to help in the recruitment, training and monitoring of its drivers.

READ ALSOTitan Trust Bank upgrades digital banking platforms

Speaking during the awareness campaign, the Dangote Cement, Ibese Plant Director, Mr. Azad Nawabuddin, explained that beyond reduction of road crashes, the company was targeting zero accident especially during festive periods when the roads are usually congested.

Explaining the theme for the campaign, “Use Road like Person Wey Sabi”, Nawabuddin noted that the message of being considerate while using the road is directed at its truck drivers, the commercial motorcyclists and drivers of light vehicles operating in and around the Plant, as well as other members of its communities.

In the same vein, the Assistant Director of transport in charge of Safety and Operation in Dangote Cement, Mr. Sanusi Iskilu revealed that the company is fixing board cameras on its trucks so as to help in achieving the zero-accident target.