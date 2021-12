By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Vehicular and human movements have been paralyzed in the early hours on Wednesday in Magodo Estate, Shangisha area of Lagos as residents barricaded all entrances to the estate over planned demolition by members of a family who claimed to be the original owner of the land.

The trouble, it was gathered started on Tuesday, when the family allegedly invaded the highbrow estate with some armed police and miscreants to eject occupants claiming that they were acting on court order.