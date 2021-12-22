.

By Oreva Akpoborie

Nigeria’s longest-running concert Pepsi Rhythm unplugged is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of December, Vanguard Allure spoke to First time performer Blaqbonez. He gives us an insight into what to expect from his performance.

Have you ever considered going into standup comedy?

Sometimes I say some funny stuff at my shows and I do skits at times so I feel I’m there already playing around that terrain. I don’t necessarily have to make a dramatic entrance into comedy.

The music business is heavily influenced by social media. You are a

prime example with your activities on Twitter, how much has the twitter

ban affected you and your connection to your audience?

Omo! I honestly feel I could have been bigger. The ban happened right when there was an exponential increase in my followership. It kinda slowed down after the ban.

Why do you hate Love so much? Who broke your heart?

Lol I don’t hate love. I just don’t think anyone has the monopoly of it. That I love you shouldn’t mean I have to put you above everything including myself and probably people that I’ve loved all my life.

You are heavily criticized by the hip-hop community because of your

sound, how would you describe the music you typically create?

I think people are generally afraid of change, and that’s something I accepted early back in the day. I put a lot of melody in my rap so there’s a clear difference when I hop on any genre. I’m always playing around and creating fusions in hip hop, trap, RnB and Afrobeats.

How big was 2021 for Blaqbonez as an artist?

Best year so far. I put my all in my album and it was accepted. An amazing feeling. I’ve had the biggest features, performed at multiple shows. I can’t complain

Do you have any early memories of Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged? Did you ever

get to attend any of the shows coming up?

Of course! It was where the biggest stars perform at the end of the year. I attended a couple back in the day. Amazing franchise

This will be your first time performing at Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged.

What would a young BlaqBonez think of this?

A young Blaqbonez would be grateful I didn’t stop believing in myself.

I am curious, do you sing in the shower?

Yes, who doesn’t

You have a lot of amazing people around you. What would you say is the

best advice you have gotten?

A couple of great pieces of advice, to be honest, I’m grateful for all of them especially. I’m also grateful to my team for trusting me because I come up with the craziest ideas.

Vanguard News Nigeria