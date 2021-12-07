By Gabriel Olawale

FORMER minister of Communications, General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), yesterday, urged the Lagos State government not to be in a hurry to review the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law 2015, noting that such move was unjust, untidy and a puerile attempt to muddy up Lagosian identity and should be discarded forthwith.

The former minister, in a statement, said: “In recent publications in the media, it was reported that the Lagos State government has commenced stakeholders meeting on the review of the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law, 2015. This review of Obas and Chiefs Law touches our daily existence. It is one review too many. It is needless, unnecessary, repetitive, apparently designed and engendered to achieve an unclear objective.

“These are really interesting times in Lagos today. Aberrations are springing up everywhere. All traditional norms are being broken. Nothing is sacred again. A fringe, unknown character can spring up and be made a Baal or kinglet, who has no ancestral connection to the land.”

Olanrewaju, a Trustee of Omo Eko Pataki, said that it is important to note that traditional institutions are the very pivot of existence as it defines beginnings and continuity.

He said: “They characterize who we are. But, our native laws and customs are facing stretching points and our values may fade away gradually if we are not vigilant.

“This is another review too many. There have been several review commissions like the Justice Solanke in 1975 and Justice Kazeem commission in 1978 which have established clearly the norms and the dictates and the practices of our ancestral beginning. Now, who is not satisfied with all these norms?

“And what’s more, what is the hurry? Why is this so important now? There are so many challenges confronting us in Lagos state. We are presently challenged with issues of insecurity, poverty, COVID, and sundry demands. The review of Obas and Chiefs laws is hardly a necessity now.

“Presently, there are many cases in court, specifically the Oniru and the Onisiwo Chieftaincy affairs. The courts are competent enough to handle all these issues. We should not jump the gun. I urge the entire royal and the ruling Houses to speak up and denounce this despicable attempt to rob them of their heritage. Enough is enough.”