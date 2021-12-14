.

A group, Citizens Network for Security and Development (CNSD) has commended the Defence Headquarters for the directive to some senior officers in the army, Air Force and Navy to proceed on compulsory retirement from the Nigerian military.

The president of the group, Hon. Edward Etuk in a statement sent to journalists on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, hailed the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor, saying it is a wise and timely decision.

Etuk stated that their continued stay in the armed forces breeds ill feeling as they do not take orders or they give contrary directives to junior officers.

He said, as senior officers who have boys in the military, the junior officers will tend to look up to them or obey them more than the commanding officers.

He said: “It has become the tradition in the military that when appointments of chiefs are made, the senior officers immediately proceed on compulsory retirement or are retired.

“Leaving these officers in the armed forces would have set a dangerous precedence in the Nigerian military. Other senior officers would use it as a basis to violate this tradition.

“With the 2023 elections fast approaching, the officers could be willing tools in the hands of external forces or desperate politicians who are bent on getting to power using any means possible, including distabilizing the country.

The group wondered why senior officers who understand the tradition would wait for five months to be asked to retire by the DHQ.

The group noted: “Every decision that needs to be taken, no matter who is involved must be taken to defeat the enemies of the country.

“Over time, there has been concerns about the military policy of seniority especially with senior officers still in service when their juniors were appointed into strategic positions to head major formations in the military.

“This is capable of causing acrimony and even mutiny in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Again, the continued stay of these officers delayed the promotion of some other junior officers who are eager to get advancements in their military career.”

“This alone is capable of leading to sabotage in the military.

“With their retirement, deserving Junior officers would get their promotion and entitled ranks.”

