*Afenifere leader may speak on Tuesday – Source

By Dapo Akinrefon

Yoruba Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has declined to speak on some allegations levelled against him by a former National Chairman of All Progressives Congress,APC, Chief Bisi Akande.

When Sunday Vanguard sought his opinion, the nonagenarian expressed surprise at the claims by Akande, saying he had no comment.

However, a source close to him said the Afenifere leader would be addressing the issue next Tuesday.

Akande, a former governor of Osun State, in his book, titled: My Participations, described Adebanjo as a blank politically-minded leader who does not have what it takes to contest for high political positions.

In the autobiography, which was launched in Lagos last Thursday, Akande said Adebanjo pestered the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to build him a house in Lekki.

Akande said contrary to what Adebanjo believed, APC did not have restructuring in its manifesto in 2014 when it chose Buhari as its standard-bearer.

He said the APC only promised to support the devolution of powers from the centre to the states.

According to him, “the APC did not have ‘Restructuring’ in its manifesto for the 2015 elections but promised to support the devolution of powers from the centre to the states.

“While the President (whether Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan or Buhari) has the whole of Nigeria as his constituency, members of the National Assembly that have the powers to amend the Constitution imposed on Nigeria by the military represent constituencies individually from different ethnic nationalities.

“It is therefore mischievous to place the responsibility for effecting ‘restructuring’ on the APC or its presidency and not to appreciate that it would require deft negotiations among such members from different ethnic nationalities and constituencies or zonal and religious background before any political party or any ethnic nationality could successfully issue any fiat on the National Assembly to make laws on power devolution or on ‘restructuring’, whatever it might connote.”

Akande further noted that the trio of Adebanjo, Sir Olaniwun Ajayi ,now late, and Chief Olu Falae should have found younger Yoruba sons to represent the South-West at the 2014 National Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.