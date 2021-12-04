…Hon Onyejeocha says over 120 male lawmakers back bill

By Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of 2023 general elections, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Friday, assured 111 additional National Assembly seats for women who are ready to contest.

Omo-Agege who was represented by his Special Assistant on Legal and Constitution, Daniel Bwala, expressed his support for women politicians during a town hall meeting on the proposed ‘Reserved Seat Bill’ to create additional seats for women as representatives of their senatorial districts and constituencies both at the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly.

According to him, there is need to escalate the conversation on women inclusion in politics through community organizing.

Meanwhile, the town-hall meeting hosted by Channels Television was organized by ElectHER in partnership with Yiaga Africa and Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre, PLAC, to create public awareness about the Bill and its potential to directly lead to an increase in women’s political representation at that level, which is being sponsored by Rt. Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, also has Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as co-sponsor.

According to Omo-Agge, he had initially pushed for similar bills that protects the rights of women, and pointed that women’s influence is immeasurable.

Speaking on how women could really make impact ahead of the general elections in 2023, he asserted that the law must also be amended, mandating political parties to adhere strictly to the provision of the Bill that reserves additional seats for women in the parliament.

Although, the DSP called for escalation of such conversations at different fora as far as women inclusion in politics is concerned through community participation and organizing.

He said: “The role women play in the nation are roles you cannot deny and their influence is immeasurable because the most powerful countries in the world advocate inclusion.

“You can leverage on constituency where the men come from to influence their decision.”

Also speaking was the sponsor of the Reserved Seat Bill, Hon Onyejeocha who disclosed that over 120 male lawmakers have thrown their weight behind the bill including the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila who is co-sponsoring the bill on women inclusion.

Explaining essence of the Bill and why she is sponsoring it said it was as a result of the unpleasant experience women politicians have been contending with as they are not given their rightful and equal place of participation by their male counterparts in the various political parties, and also lack of support from their fellow women.

She said: “Before the Bill was brought to the floor of the House, we met with Attorney General of the Federation and made a lot of consultation in a bid to remove all possible gender barriers to women participation.

“Members of the House of Representatives, upon the first reading of the bill unanimously gave assent for a second reading which the bill scaled on Wednesday, 28 April 2021.

“It is important to note that the bill is the first to ever have the unanimous support of the male members of the House. As such, it presents a great opportunity to ensure more women get elected to the State and Federal Assemblies in the next election if passed.”

However, the Chairman House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon Aisha Dukku, expressed displeasure over long neglect and marginalization of women in politics.

Dukku also pointed that women do not face cultural barriers as marginalization but also are always manipulated and shortchanged in the political system by their men counterparts who deliberately restrict and frustrate women participation in politics, and relegate them to just voting and making them ‘campaign materials’.

“It is sad that Nigeria have less than one per cent female representation in Nigeria. My biggest fear on the passage of this Bill is the commitment of the National Assembly and the political parties to its implementation”, she stated.

Also, a former member of House of Representatives, Hon Nnenna Ukeje, made it known that Abia State remains the only State without a female member in its House of Assembly.

“We have to work twice as hard to be thought as half as good. The age-long stereotypes have also hindered women, and women face the same hurdles across the country.

However, she acknowledged that most of the women currently in the National Assembly have demonstrated competence, strength and performance as their male colleagues, which they have gained recognition as strong voices, therefore have earned respect.

Speaking on the bill, she said it has become imperative and absolutely important in to give women their place and voice in politics at all levels towards building the nation on democratic tenets that makes women important in the process including their population and voting strength over the years.

She also called on Civil Society Organisations to support women inclusion and tell the story of the Reserved Seat Bill that would remove all forms of uncertainties, and these additional seats would affect one per cent of national budget, hence no cause for alarm.