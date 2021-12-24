Governor Willie Obiano

Mr Onyebuchi Nnaji, son of the abducted traditional ruler of Ogwuaniocha Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra, has urged Gov. Willie Obiano to rescue his father and bring the kidnapers to justice.

Recall that the 71-year-old traditional ruler, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, was allegedly abducted from his palace on Nov. 15.

NAN recalls that on Dec. 14, the people of Ogwuaniocha Community stormed the Government House, Awka, protesting the alleged abduction of their traditional ruler.

Nnaji said: “My father has been in captivity for about six weeks now.

“We have made several efforts, written petitions to the concerned authorities and up till now, no government intervention.

“Ogwuaniocha Community is the community with the highest oil wells in the state and my father had been up and doing with the state government to ensure Anambra becomes an oil producing state.

“I cannot understand why the state government has abandoned us and watch while my father will just be humiliated and abandoned to die like a no body in the hand of hoodlums.

“My family and the community are appealing to Gov. Obiano to mobilise the security agencies to take over the entire community to rescue my father and restore sanity and order to the area.”

Also, the President, Ogwuaniocha Youths Association, Mr Uchenna Onyedi, expressed unhappiness over the traditional ruler’s disappearance as well as the crisis rocking the community.

“It is sad that in spite of the credible information we gave to the government and the police about hideouts of the suspected notorious gang for urgent rescue of the Igwe, all to no avail.

“Also, this gang has been terrorising people and burning houses.

“People have fled their homes, while others are celebrating Christmas, my community is in crisis.

“If this act of negligence continues, we will hold the state government responsible for the ongoing destruction in our community,” he said.

Confirming the development, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Public Relations Officer, Anambra Police Command, said that search and rescue operations was still ongoing.

“We, even got tip offs that the Igwe might be kept in some areas and we have combed those places, unfortunately, he was not there.

“But, be rest assured that the police is still searching. No stone will be left unturned to rescue the monarch,” he said.

Reacting, Mr C-Don Adinuba, the State Commissioner for Information, expressed worry over the incident, assuring the people that efforts were still on to rescue the traditional ruler.

“It is not right to discuss security measures being taken to trace the royal father’s whereabouts. As an individual, I feel pained by what is going on in the community.

“I advise the youth to shun every form of violence as that will only be counter productive,” he said.