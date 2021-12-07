…ask FG to adopt artificial intelligence in curbing insecurity

…move to conduct environmental impact assessment of telecom masts.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, urged the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Navy to create additional security divisions and mobilize personnel to Ilaje land in Ilaje/Ese–Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

It also asked the Chief of Defence Staff to approve the immediate establishment of a Naval security outpost to man the vast waterways used by invaders in Bagana community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

READ ALSO:BREAKING: Lagos Police arrests 3 Dowen College students over Sylvester Oromoni’s death

The resolutions followed the consideration of two separate motions by Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo and Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims at the plenary.

Akinjo in his motion said that Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area has been recently enmeshed in cult clashes that claimed lives and left properties destroyed.

He said, “The clashes have assumed a frightening dimension with the killings that happened in broad daylight even as a popular music Deejay known as DJ Donniyen was killed on his way to a musical concert.

“In 2019, an appeal was made to establish more security outposts with adequate personnel in Ilaje/Ese–Odo Federal Constituency in addition to the existing two Police Stations located at Igbokoda in IIaje Local Government Area and Igbekebo in Ese–Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State to secure the crime–prone area.

“The security challenges confronting the IIajej Ese–Odo Federal Constituency, need the collaborative efforts of various security agencies, especially as the festive season is approaching.

“The prevalent insecurity in Ilaje land has adversely affected socio–economic activities in the affected communities and Ondo State at large.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its committees on Police Affairs, Navy and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation of the resolution.

Similarly, Halims in his own motion stated that Bagana was currently bedevilled with insecurity as warring factions of the infamous Agatu crises who took refuge in Bagana were often clashing, resulting in the loss of lives and properties.

In a related development, the House also asked the federal government to adopt artificial intelligence in curbing insecurity in the country.

The House also called for environmental impact assessment of telecom masts.

The resolution was sequel to the consideration of a motion titled, “Need to Support Home Grown Technology in Nigeria,” presented by Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo.

Moving the motion Taiwo noted that Dr. Olusola Ayoola is the founder the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), which is involved in gathering Geospatial intelligence that developed the Carbon Emission Tracker Drone (CETD) to help the country deal with insecurity as the surveillance system can help security agents trace bandits and terrorists to their hideouts.

“In August 2021, 21–year old drone maker, Ignatius Asabor made media headlines for his invention, but has since left the country after he was offered employment by a Technical Company in Finland, which discovered him on Facebook.

“Many of Nigeria’s talented innovators seem to be fleeing to other countries who offer them mouth–watering deals whereas the Federal Government seems uninterested in granting them an enabling environment to thrive”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Science and Technology to ensure compliance.

Similarly, the House urged the National Environmental Standards Regulatory Agency (NESREA) to carry out an environmental impact assessment of telecommunications masts base stations antenna in Nigeria.

The motion was presented at the plenary by Hon. Obua Azibapu Fred.

In his motion, the Fred noted that over the years, numerous telecommunications masts have been erected in different towns and cities by Telecommunication Companies to enhance their services.

“Despite the apprehension of many Nigerians about the negative effects that the masts may have on human health after many years, more telecommunications masts are still being erected indiscriminately by the Telecommunication Companies.

“Medical experts and scientists have expressed divergent opinions on the harmful effects of the telecommunications masts on the health of people living near the location of the masts which may be attributed to prolonged exposure to radiofrequency radiation emitted from the masts.

“There’s need to carry out environmental impact assessments of telecommunications masts base stations in Nigeria to take precautionary measures to avoid the catastrophic effects of cumulative radiofrequency radiation on the citizens”, he said.

The motion was later adopted with a mandate on the agency to present a copy of the report to the House.