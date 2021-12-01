By Demola Akinyemi ,Ilorin

A member of House of Representatives, representing Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency ,Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo has urged the lower chamber to establish a mixed boarding secondary school of Nigeria Airforce,NAF in Ilorin.

Olododo,also Chairman House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development spoke in an interview with journalists.

He said the development became necessary in order to create employment opportunities for the people of Kwara state and also ease the secondary education pursuits of families of the officers of NAF in the state in particular among other stakeholders in the state.

Olododo said already he had moved motion on the floor of the house of Representatives to get lower chamber accent, towards establishing the NAF mixed secondary school in Kwara state capital.

He said,” in the motion,I noted that among the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) formations in the country that have NAF primary schools without NAF secondary Schools is the NAF formation in Ilorin.

“I further noted that considering the harmonious and peaceful nature of Kwara State and Ilorin in particular, establishing a mixed boarding NAF Comprehensive Secondary School in Ilorin will not be out of place.

The lawmaker observed further that ‘a mixed boarding NAF Comprehensive Secondary School in Ilorin, Kwara State will improve the economic activities of the state.

He stressed,”it will not only alleviate the suffering of the NAF personnel in getting their children and wards trained in NAF schools but will also create job opportunities and infrastructural development in Kwara State.’

Olododo therefore sought the support of the house to urge the Nigerian Air Force through its Directorate of Education to establish a mixed boarding Secondary School in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said that the motion for the establishment of the mixed secondary school for NAF in Ilorin makes the second motion,he moved within the last two weeks.

He recalled that earlier last month,he moved a motion for construction of Ibadan-Osogbo-Ilorin segment of the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway line to boost economic activities of the State.