…20 Health centres to man distribution exercise

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah (OON), Sunday distributed free drugs and equipment worth about N200 million to rural dwellers in his Constituency.

He said the essence of the exercise was meant to ensure that his Constituents had access to free medical care and treatment in the State.

In a chat with Newsmen in Abakaliki, Ogah who explained that the medical items were attracted through the National Primary Healthcare and Development Agency added that about 20 Health Centres within his Constituency would ensure that the items get to the rural dwellers without hitches.

“We are sharing hospital equipment and drugs to different health centres in Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.

“These drugs and equipment were attracted through the National Primary Healthcare and Development Agency. This is part of the promise we made to our people that we are going to care for their Health services and these drugs and equipment are being distributed to the Health Centres free for them to use it to care for our people in the rural areas in support for what the Govenror of Ebonyi State has done in the Health Sector.

“The Health Centres that will receive these medical items are domiciled in Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency iand they are about 20 in number. And the total amount for the durgs and equipment is about N200m. You can see it for yourself.

“The representative of the Primary Healthcare is here. Al the HODs of Health in various Health Centres are here. The State Representatives are here and all the town union leadership of those places where we have the Health Centres are here. The women leaders are here and they are to monitor the distribution and make sure the items get to the appropriate quarters and persons.

“The sales of the items is not possible. We have checks and balances. We have people that are watching the exercise. The women and youths are there. The elders are there and so there’s no way such a thing will happen there. As the 2022 budget unfolds most of the things we attracted will also follow suit.”