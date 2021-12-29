By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Upon their upon resumption next year, the House of Representatives would quiz the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developrnent over extra-budgetary spending worth N48.426 billion.

The House will also investigate the Ministry over the non-payment of eligible contractor notwithstanding the release of N98,961,267,652.50 in the 2018 Appropriation Act.

The discoveries were contained in the audit query issued by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) and submitted to the House Committee on Public Accounts.

Details of the query also revealed that the Ministry incurred extra-budgetary contractual liability totaling N48,425,543,895.72.

“The budgetary release of 98,044,134,611 representing 99.07% of 2018 capital allocation of N98,961,267,652.50, and the Ministry did not take necessary actions to pay eligible contractors which led to an outstanding contract liability of N48,425,543,895.72.

“The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at

the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development”, the query stated.

Reacting to the query, the management of Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Developrnent informed the oAGF that “the action is regretted,” adding that “the matter is under investigation by relevant Anti-graft Agencies.”

Receiving a vide letter Ref. No FMARD/DFA/P/3460/1/215 of 3/11/2020 from the Ministry, the oAUFG directed the Permanent Secretary to give reasons for the extra budgetary spending of N48,425,543,895.72 and refund to Treasury, the sum of N48,425,543,895.72.

OAGF also directed the Permanent Secretary to produce evidence of refund to the Public Accounts Committees of the National Assembly.

It also queried the Ministry over alleged ‘Violation of e-payment policy to the tune of N700,179,314.37.

According to the audit query, Federal Government E-payment Circular Ref. No. TRY/A8/B8/2008 dated 22nd October 2008 stipulates that individual benefit/claim should be effected through their personal bank accounts.

“Audit observed that the Ministry paid the sum of 700,179,314.37 to persons other than the direct beneficiaries of such payments, and the above payments were made through eight payment vouchers.

“The above anomalies could be attributed to weaknesses in the internal control system at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development,” the query further stated.