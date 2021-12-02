…as bill to establish first college of horticulture in S/East scales second reading

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A Bill seeking to establish Construction Materials Standardization Agency to monitor the use quality materials for the construction industry has passed for second reading at the House of Representatives.

The House also passed for second reading a bill to establish a federal college of horticulture in Okigwe, Imo State.

Titled, “A Bill For an Act to establish the Construction Materials Standardization Agency to standardize and control the use of materials for the construction industry in Nigeria and for related matters,” it is sponsored by Hon. Gideon Gwani.

In his lead debate on the general principles of the bill, Gwani recalled the sad event of a 21-storey building collapse at Ikoyi, Lagos State, saying that the lives lost could have been prevented if there was an agency to ensure quality of materials.

He said that the functions of the agency when established shall include enforcing compliance with the laws, policies and standards on construction materials matters amongst others.

He said “Building collapse can be attributed to poor sub-standardized building materials which leads to structural defects, hence the need for the Construction Materials Standardization Agency. The duties of the Agency includes but not limited to: enforcement of compliance with all legislations or regulations on the importation, production, distribution, storage, sale, use of substandard or hazardous construction materials and monitoring of construction projects to ensure strict adherence to regulations and standards set by the Agency and other relevant authorities.

“This will ensure that substandard building materials are not imported or produced in the country for building projects and that the building projects are closely monitored or supervised.

“Noteworthy is the fact that preventing haphazard development and substandard building construction is less expensive and more effective than the eventual demolition of such buildings.

“Mr. Speaker, my respected Colleagues, I would like to state that the construction industry plays a vital role in the National development of any country. The industry is noted to facilitate the economic growth of both developed and developing Countries and as such should not be jeopardized. This reiterates the need for an immediate intervention in the Construction Industry. The Construction Materials Standardization Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2021 seeks to establish the Construction Materials Standardization Agency as a specific body that will oversee the Construction Industry.”

The bill was which witnessed a debate and support by some members was eventually voted on and passed for second reading.

It was later referred to the Committee on Housing and Industry for further legislative action.

Similarly, the House also passed a Bill on the establishment of the Federal College of Horticulture, Okigwe in Imo State.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Horticulture, Okigwe”, it was sponsored by Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha who represents Okigwe/Isiala-Mbano/Onuimo federal constituency in the House.

Leading the debate at the plenary, Onuoha said the college will help improve the educational fortunes of the country.

She said: “The establishment of this institution is informed by the imperative to create more access to higher and specialized technical education in view of large number of qualified candidates who are stranded annually in their failed attempt to gain admission into higher institutions.

“Mr. Speaker, Hon. Colleagues, this Bill makes adequate provision for a modern academic, horticultural and research institution. The objectives of the College as articulated above are supportive of its mission and broad vision of a modern horticultural institution that will develop world class human resources to sustainably manage our nation’s economy by providing technical and management expertise in horticulture and management sciences at the highest level.

“The enactment of this Bill will help in transforming the educational fortunes in Nigeria in producing the desired manpower and expertise in horticulture/agriculture that Nigeria is yearning for.

“It should be noted that the College will be the first Federal College of Horticulture in the entire South East. The establishment of this institution in Okigwe Imo state will therefore ensure, equity, fairness and balance in the spread of Government amenities as contained in section 14 (3) and (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended”.

The bill was voted for by the members and adopted by the House for second reading.