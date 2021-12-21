…extend life of 2021 national budget to March next year
By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja
House of Representatives has approved the total of N215,811,290,243 billion as budget of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS for the 2022 fiscal year.
Out of the amount, the sum of N119, 68, 000, 000, 000. 00 only is for Personnel Cost; N60,16, 000, 000, 000. 00 only is for Overhead Cost and N35, 97, 000, 000, 000. 00 only is for Capital Cost for the year ending 31 December, 2021.
Chairman of Committee on Finance, Hon. James Faleke moved the motion for the consideration of the report
He said: “That the House do consider Report of the Committee on Finance on the Issue from the Statutory Revenue .
The report was considered and adopted by the House.
Similarly, the House also extended the life span of 2021 budget to March next year.