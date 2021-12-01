By Musa Na Allah Sokoto

A member of the house of representatives, representing Kebbe/Tambuwal federal constituency honourable Bala Kokani Kebbe has empowered 1000 Women and Youth in the two local Government areas.

Speaking during the the flag off ceremony in Tambuwal , the national Assembly member Bala Kokani said each beneficiary of the empowerment program would received 20,000 naira .

He said the empowerment program was aimed at making the beneficiaries who are mainly Women and Youth to become self reliant in their self established small scale enterprises.

Kokani further stated that each of the two local government would received 10 million naira each for disbursement to 500 beneficiaries at 20,000 naira each.

He said in the next two weeks he would also distribute 100 motorcycles, 400 tailoring machines for Youth and women to move them out of poverty and make them more productive to the society and enhanced their income generation .

The legislature however told irrigation farmers in the area that more water pumping machines would be provided for them to enhanced their Paddy rice production capacity .

He appeal to them to remain United and support the All progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidates in all future elections.

Kokani assured the teeming APC supporters in Tambuwal that more goodies would come their way as they continue to be supportive and loyal to the party and it’s leadership.

The Occasion was attended by Hassan Bello Dangote representative of the state APC chairman, Alhaji Umar Na Gwari Tambuwal , chairmen of APC in Kebbe and Tambuwal local Government areas and other party stalwarts across the state.

In another development two people lost thier lives as a result of a Car accident on their way to the venue of the occasion.

The convener of the empowerment programme honourable Bala Kokani has since condoled the victims families in Kuchi town of Kebbe local government area.

May their souls rest in peace amin.