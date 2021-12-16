…call for extension of railway lines

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Thursday, asked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to immediately remove abandoned and non-functional aircraft from all airports nationwide.

It also asked the agencies to impose substantial fines on the owners for non-compliance.

The resolution followed the consideration of a motion presented by Hon. Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro and 11 others at the plenary, Thursday.

Moving the motion, Obanikoro said that a good number of aircraft had been abandoned at the airports.

“Large number of abandoned, non-functional aircrafts littering airports across the country, saying that it gives an impression that Nigeria is a dumping ground for old aeroplanes.

“Leaving such grounded aircraft within the airports constitutes safety hazards and could serve as a hideout for stowaways.

“The space occupied by the abandoned aircraft could generate revenue for the aviation agencies via parking fees and hangar maintenance”, he said.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Aviation to ensure compliance and report back within 3 weeks for further legislative action.

Similarly, the House also mandated its Committee on Land transport to liaise with the Nigeria Railway Corporation and the Federal Ministry of Transportation for extension of new gauge line to Maya Market in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo state.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Transport and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to carry out major repairs and upgrade on the Gudi, Makurdi, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe and Maiduguri Railway routes with immediate effect.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of two separate motions sponsored by Hon. Oluyemi Taiwo, Hon. Karu Simon Elisha and nine others respectively.

Adopting the motion, the House asked the Committees to conclude the assignments within 6 weeks and report back for further legislative action.