The body of late retired Justice Bolarinwa Babalakin was on Saturday, laid to rest at his country home in Gbongan, Ayedade Local Government Area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body of the retired justice , who died in Lagos, was conveyed to his hometown of Gbongan for final burial.

NAN also reports that the body was prayed upon by joint Imams and Alfas in Osun and was buried at about 4.45pm.

The final Muslim rite burial prayer was, however, led by the Chief Imam of Osogboland, Alh. Musa Animashaun, represented by the Mufasir of Osogbo, Alh. Ishola Olawale.

In the burial message delivered by the Mufasir of Gbongan, Alh. Moshud Akanbi, he said the late justice led an ​exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Akanbi admonished everyone to live a life that is worthy of emulation and said everyone should always remember that the life we live, while on earth, would be what we would all be remembered for.

When approached for comments by NAN reporter, the second son of the late justice , Mr Mufutau Babalakin, said the eight days Muslim prayer would be organised and that interviews would only be granted then. (NAN)