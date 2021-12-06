By Chinedu Adonu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, has called on President Muhammad Buhari to released the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and 19 other Igbo youths illegally detained by security agencies.

The group in a statement made available by its National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Adiele, urged Buhari to rejig his administration’s security architecture to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians and as well bridge the gap between the leaders and the led.

The group however urged South East governors to put every mechanisms in place to encourage Igbo youths, to fully take charge of the operational runnings of local security outfit, known as Ebube Agu.

He regretted the “perennial failure of successive Nigeria leaders since the advent of democracy to arrest social economic drift, which unfortunately has placed the collective future of Nigeria youths on the slab.”

“We are alarmed that since the advent of our nascent democracy, successive leaders has learnt no useful lessons from our malady.

“Though nation-building and nation branding policies are in principle available to all countries, we assert that the opportunities and potential benefits of such strategies strongly depend on countries’ historical, demographic, cultural, and socioeconomic conditions.

“Nigeria with colonial legacies, and a profoundly heterogeneous society, and weak economic foundations, it is pertinent to identify a home grown solution in halting this drift.

“Nigeria, is unfortunately at the precipice; citizens are now at the mercy of economic buccaneers whose sole purpose is to engineer clash and divert our attention from the realities of our time.

“The Igbo youths under the leadership of Engr Damian Okafor rightly feels alienated and bewildered over the lack of clarity of vision demands that President Mohammadu Buhari, rejig his administration’s security architecture to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians, and also bridge the gap between the leaders and the led.

“That the federal government, should immediately declare a state of emergency to deplorable south east roads, which has turned a death trap.

“That Ndigbo Youth, should be given a level playing field, and empowered economically like their counterparts in other part of the country so as to enable us discharge our civic duties, and expedite action on the release of 19 Igbo youths who are being persecuted on trumped up charges.

“That the illegal detention of our brother and son Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, be revisited and subsequently released with immediate effect,” The group demanded.”