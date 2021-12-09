L-R: CEO Silverbell Properties; Ms OgunYemi Bolanle Funmilayo, special guest; Mr. Ibrahim Olalere, MD/CEO Numero Homes, Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere, and Founder Digital Squared Limited, Ms Dupe Sanni at the 3rd Anniversary & Awards Night of Numero Group held recently in Lagos.

… urges business owners to seek enough counsel in making profitable business

By Gabriel Olawale



The Group Managing Director of Numero Groups of companies and South West Chairperson for Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere has admonished Nigerians planning to venture into business to be open and embrace collaboration in other to succeeded.



Speaking during the 3rd anniversary of Numero Groups of companies and unveiling of Omowunmi Olalere Foundation, Omowunmi attributed some of the failure experienced by many business owners to inability to study the industry they want to venture into and network with right people that are already in the business.



“Before I started my companies, I did a lot of research and had interaction with core business owners which gave me opportunity to combine their challenges and strength to start my own business. So any time I have challenges, I always have one or two people to reach out to that guide me so that I don’t make same mistake they made in the past.



Omowunmi who is an ex-banker and graduate of Agricultural Economics, said that most of her companies was birthed as a result of her experiences, “Numero Groups https://numerohomes.com, comprises of Numero Homes Global Resources, Numero Farms, Dozen Price and Numero Facility Management. Today, we are launching Numero Advantage which will also offers another fascinating experience.



She hinted that despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic they were able to keep the business moving, “Numero Farms in collaboration with Dozen Price was able to record appreciable growth during COVID-19 as they were supplying farm produce such as eggs, chickens among others to different estates.



“Today we are taking it a step further which informed the theme for this 3rd anniversary ‘Taking the Big Leap’ with the launch of Numero Advantage and Omowunmi Olalere Foundation. Numero Advantage which offers five different products aimed to help people owned a house collective or as an individual in most easy way considering the economic reality in the country.



“Omowunmi Olalere Foundation was due to my passion for discovery and growing young talents to realise their dream. During the last Olympic, Nigeria representation was not encouraging which prompted me to join the Federation, went for election and I won.

“As the South West Chairperson for Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria, I think of what I can do differently because it’s not just about having portfolio. The Foundation aim to discover talent.”



The foundation built to nurture talented athletes in Nigeria to the global spotlight of the world thereby bringing them to be at par with other athletes globally. The foundation will help them secure the space and skill they need to excel through collaborative effort of concerned stakeholders.