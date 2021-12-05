CREDIT | Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Ralf Rangnick began his time at Manchester United with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United were pushed to the edged by Palace but a 77th minute strike by Fred was enough to collect all three points and move into sixth.

The Old Trafford side dominated the first half and forced Guaita to make saves from Ronaldo and Fernandes. Telles also saw his effort from a free-kick crash against the cross bar after the break.

United has now gone four games without a loss in all competitions and will face Swiss side, Young Boys next in the Champions League.

