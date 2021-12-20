By Emmanuel Okogba

Two victories have so far been recorded on the road as the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, kicked off for the 2021/22 season at the weekend.

Ossy Martins who joined from Lobi Stars just before the season commenced helped the Flying Antelopes get the better of their host at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, making Musa Saliu’s 35th minute equalizer count for nothing.

Remo Stars and MFM locked horns in a western clash that saw the Okenne based side run away with two unreplied goals and three points.

Defending champions, Akwa United also began their defence on a winning note with a 3-0 thumping of Kano Pillars at the GodsWill Akpabio stadium in Uyo and sit at the top of the summit after ond round of matches.

In other games Niger Tornadoes beat Plateau United 1-0, Gombe United and Shooting Starts shared the spoils as they played out a goalless draw. Kwara United saw off Akwa Starlets 3-0 while Lobi Stars and Rivers United drew 1-1. Nasarawa United and Heartland cancelled out each other 3-3, in a six goal thriller while Enyimba edged Abia Warriors 2-1 in Aba.

The last fixture for matchday 1 between Sunshine Stars and Wikki Tourists comes up on Monday.

Vanguard News Nigeria