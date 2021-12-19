By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Goverment has concluded plans to commence construction of ultra modern Agbado train station in January, 2022 as part of the ongoing Marina-Agbado rail redline mass transit of the state government.

Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, who disclosed this at the weekend during a stakeholders’ forum, held at Agbado Town Hall, Agbado- Ijaiye, Ogun-Lagos border axis.

Akinajo, represented by Mr. Obafemi Shitta-Bey, Deputy Director, Corporate and Investment Planning, LAMATA, added that the completion date of the project been executed in collaboration with Ogun State Goverment, is slated for September, 2022.

Also present at the event were: Mr. Kolawole Ojelabi, Assistant Director Corporate Communication and Engr. Abidemi Atobatele, Rail project Manager.

Akinajo, explained to the stakeholders, which included property owners, tenants and concerned residents, tha the desire of government is to achieve improved connectivity among transport modes, making commuting within Lagos easy, as well as business-like for every resident and visitor.

“It will also help to reduce congestion, have predictable travel time and improve the GDP of the state,” she said.

Akinajo, said the project was part of the state’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP) 2032.

She said the first phase of the Red Line project would be 28km rail from Agbado to Oyingbo, in Ebute Metta area adding that the rail line was expected to carry 500,000 passengers daily for the first phase and once the second phase was implemented, it would commute one million passengers daily.

On the stakeholders forum, Akinajo informed them of the intention of the Lagos State Government through Ogun State Government in line with the Lagos Ogun Joint Development Commission to build the Agbado train station and the stabling yard which would entail acquisition of some of their physical developments vis-a-vis the acquisition process for overriding public interest.

A representative of the stakeholders, who simply identified himself as “Asiwaju”, described the project as “laudable,”@ saying it help residents in the area of easy transportation.

He however, urged the state government to keep to their promise on adequate compensation to affected victims in the interest of equity and justice.

Recall that the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the flag-off ceremony of the 37 kilometre rail route in Ikeja on Thursday, explained that the red line would have 12 proposed stations and the first phase to cover Agbado to Oyingbo, with nine stations.

Sanwo-Olu said the project would be implemented in two phases.

”We project that the Red Line would move its first passenger in the fourth quarter of 2022.

”In addition, we are simultaneously working on bringing the first phase of our Blue Line (Marina to Okokomaiko) to passenger operation, projecting that it would be in operation by the fourth quarter of 2022,” he said.

He said the construction of the infrastructure for the standard gauge Red Line would share tracks with the Lagos-Ibadan Railway Modernisation Projects by the Federal Government.

The governor said the Red Line would have 12 proposed stations and the first phase would cover Agbado to Oyingbo, with nine stations.

According to him, three of the stations will be constructed with the Lagos–Ibadan Railway Modernisation Projects by the Federal Government at Agbado, Agege and Ebute Metta Junction.

”The remaining six would be constructed as independent stations at Iju, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin Yaba and Oyingbo.

”The phase two, which would be mostly elevated, would have stations at Iddo and Ebute-Ero before terminating at Marina,” he said.

Some of the unique characteristics of the Red Line is: Its integration with the Ikeja Bus Terminal, Oshodi–Abule-Egba Bus Rapid Transit, the future Orange Line, which would go from Ikeja to Agbowa, and Aviation Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport through a skywalk.

”This particular station which has been appropriately named Ikeja Train Centre also has facilities for Park and Ride and commercial spaces.

The governor said another unique feature of the Red Line was that all the stations had elevated concourses with either at grade island or side platforms for easy boarding and alighting of passengers.

He said the Red Line would also integrate with the Bus Terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Oshodi, Ikeja and Iju, giving modal options to people in their daily commute, either for business or leisure.

According to Sanwo-Olu: ”The implementation of the Red line project has become very elevated because of the financing package put in place for it by the state government through the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (DCRR) programme.

”This arrangement demonstrates the capacity of our Central Bank to support projects that are economically and socially viable.

”We are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, for the invaluable assistance to the Government and people of Lagos State.

“We can only assure you that the funding package would be judiciously utilised,” he said.