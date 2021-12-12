By Tunde Oso

Raedial Farms Limited (RFL) has successfully raised an additional N1.1 billion 15% Series II Senior Secured Fixed Rate Medium-term Bond on Wednesday, 8th December 2021, from the Nigerian Capital Market.

The fund is to be used as working capital to optimize production at their 1500 hectares of Oil Palm Farm dedicated to seedling, planting, and processing fresh fruit bunches of palms to produce sustainable Crude Palm Oil (CPO) and Palm Kernel Oil (PKO).

The current funding from the Nigerian capital market was facilitated by the team at Boston Advisory with a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Nigerian debt capital market.

Boston Advisory had also facilitated the fundraising of N2 billion early in the year for Raedial Farms Limited, which Raedial Farms used to expand the existing oil palm farms and milling capacity.

Raedial Farms Limited is a fast-growing agricultural company that has become a leader in the oil palm sector of Nigeria within a decade of existence. With operational offices in Port Harcourt and Benin-City, Raedial Farms prides itself on being backed by only the latest technological innovation and a dedicated workforce of over 500 people. These feats were made achievable by the strategic employment of efficient crop management practices and collaborating with an efficient and dedicated workforce.

With over 130,000 palm trees currently being cultivated on 1500 hectares of land and plans to finalize the acquisition of two more existing palm plantations – 10,000 and 5,000 acres respectively, Raedial Farms Limited plans to become Nigeria’s top major player in the oil palm sector.

At the sign-off ceremony, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Raedial Farms Limited, Engr. Uwadiale Agenmonmen described how much potential exists in the agricultural value chain of the country and explained that, with the right decisions and right backing from the government, we can create economic value not only for players in the industry but for the host communities via employment opportunities, increased trading activities and create value for the state through tax payments.

He harped on the strategic importance of Raedial Farms supporting the growth of the deeply fragmented palm oil industry in Nigeria, which is dominated mostly by small-scale farm holders. This dominance by small-scale farm holders in the palm oil market has resulted in low output compared to the country’s production potential.

He restated the commitment of Raedial Farms towards helping place Nigeria back in its rightful place as the largest producer of CPOs (Crude Palm Oil) and PKOs (Palm Kernel Oil) in the world thereby helping the country move towards its yearly earning capacity of $20 billion.

Vice President of Boston Advisory Limited, Adekunle Alade in his remark was full of praise for Raedial Farms Limited, stating that it was excited to always work with RFL because of their dedication to excellence and innovation with operational and financial transparency.

He also pledged its commitment towards ensuring that businesses that will help grow the economy of Nigeria are assisted in accessing required funding to pursue growth and expansion.

Raedial Farms Limited promises to deliver 100% profitability without any form of waste, which will be achieved by investment in technologically advanced machinery that not only produces CPO and PKO as primary products but goes ahead to make Palm Kernel Cake PKC out of the expelled waste products of the processed palm, therefore, delivering on the farm’s promise of zero waste and 100% profitability.

Notable activities to expect in 2022 from RFL include: Farm Expansion and increased production, as 1200 hectares of land are currently being planted with hybrid seedlings with a gestation period of 24 months; Acquisition of two existing palm plantations; 5,000 hectares and 10,000 hectares respectively, located in southern Nigeria; Outgrower scheme launch in Cross River State with 2000 hectares which we plan to grow to 20,000 hectares.

Others include more investment in innovations and technology to expand the capacity of installed CPO and PKO mills.