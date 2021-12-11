By Tony Eluemunor

It was in 1999 that the Department of State Services (DSS) posted Sir Johnbest Edje (he belonged to the Knight of St. Christopher) to be Security Detail to the then mint-fresh Governor of Delta state, His Excellency, Chief James Onanefe Ibori. Johnbest was cheerful, even humorous, interweaving laughter[1]inducing wisecracks into serious discussions.

I will never forget his stories from his tour of duty in Abraka (where he was called a Policeman) or Kwale (where he first met Senator Patrick Osakwe). Johnbest was with Chief Ibori for the eight years tenure of two terms.

Yet, that story almost changed. Until the bitter end, Johnbest remembered where he was on a trip to Minna, Niger state capital, going on transfer, when a phone call reached him; the transfer from Asaba Government House had been canceled.

It was later that Johnbest learnt that Ibori had argued that he had no quarrel with the way Johnbest approached his duties, and that if he had been posted out because his new rank in the DSS made the Government House appointment too low for him, he would rejoice with Johnbest and bid him bye.

But the speed with which Johnbest hopped out of the Government House, with no time for befitting send-off was what galled Ibori, who felt that Johnbest should not have been treated that shabbily. Send off?

Oh, they call it send-forth these days but I don’t see the need for the change, and I will stick with send-off any day. In the same way, I won’t be caught dead (or alive) sending “an invite” to somebody but I will send an invitation. Please bear with me as I make a distinction between send off and send forth, after all the person I’m celebrating today, Sir Johnbest Edje, studied English and Literature at Delta State University, Abraka. You send off someone who is in the act of leaving somewhere, because the person’s time there has finished.

So, please tell all those schools (and religious bodies) that organise send forth parties and other activities for their graduating class of students that they should call it send-off parties because “send-off” is a noun descriptive of the very act of sending off the youngsters to a new stage in life or careers. But send forth?

Ah, Johnbest would have thrown the entire house into laughter by wise-cracking that “send forth” paints the picture of someone producing a forceful emission of water from a hose or petrol from a fallen tanker.

By the way, I just checked the Merriam-Webster dictionary and found this: “Send forth, phrasal verb; to cause something to be heard (she sent forth a loud cry); to cause (light, heat, etc.) to move outward from a source (the tropical flowers sent forth a wonderful fragrance; to produce (something) in the process of growing or developing (the plant began to send forth its shoots)”.

Back to our story; the DSS reposted Johnbest back to Ibori! And he remained with Ibori till his tenure as Governor ended. Some years back, I wanted to do a story with “Ibori’s Entourage” as the working title. I wanted to trace the trajectories of Ibori’s ADC, security details, media hands, etc. That was when it hit me that Johnbest voluntarily retired from the DSS almost immediately after Ibori’s tenure ended. Mr. Nurudeen Bello, a Police officer, also retired after Ibori left office. Nuru was with Ibori since 1995.

Then when in 2017 Ibori returned from London after some six years of being away from Nigeria, Johnbest (who was an S.A. to the Governor of Delta state) Bello, and Ibori’s former ADC, Mr. Solomon Udele, were back on momentary duty; manning the gates, controlling the crowd, welcoming visitors as though they never left.

Yes, those who worked with Ibori never really leave him. Even though they work elsewhere, they remain with him. It is like a bond that defies being broken tie them together. And it was Ibori who called me, with a sorrow-laden voice, to tell of Johnbest’s passing. Ibori called him J.B. Johnbest had appeared rather sturdy.

Then, a gunman on a motorbike trailed him from a bank in Asaba, shot and robbed him. As he bounced back on his feet, he was involved in a car accident. From there, opportunistic illnesses set in. Johnbest fought for his life, through Nigerian and UK hospitals. I called him several times in May to say I was in Asaba and would like to see him.

Later, he called back to apologise, saying he was too hobbled by the disorder to pick his calls. I told him I was in Asaba to research for a book and supervise a print job at Daily Independent press. Two years ago, he and I oversaw that print job. But on the day of the visit, June 1st, a Monday, I was involved in a Keke NAPEP tricycle accident that left my left foot useless for months.

On August 5th I limped out of Asaba without seeing Johnbest. On August 14, his soul went to its maker! He was buried yesterday at his Evwreni home town, Ughelli North LGA, Delta state. I will miss you, Johnbest. You were the very first in the Ibori entourage to call me “Bureau Chief”, and everyone close to Ibori copied you. Now Bureau Chief says: “Rest in perfect peace, dear Brother Knight”.

