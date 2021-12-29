By Dapo Akinrefon

When contracted, the National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Mr Jare Ajayi, described Governor Masari’s announcement as unfortunate.

He said: “It is unfortunate because it further exposed the paucity of deep thinking at the level of governance in Nigeria.

“Saying that citizens would be given arms to defend themselves as a way of tackling insecurity problem in Katsina is almost like saying that you are to ‘democratize’ crime because crime could not be controlled.

“What sort of weapons would the government give the citizens that would be as sophisticated as the ones in the hands of terrorists?

And, what is the guarantee that those saddled with the responsibility of procuring the arms would not divert parts of it to the terrorists?

“The same governor earlier negotiated with the terrorists the other time including paying them ransoms – as reported.

“That did not stop terrorism from festering. What gave him and his advisers the confidence this new idea will work the magic?

“In any case, where will the money for the arms come from? From a budget that has no provision for such?

“Governor Masari and those who may be thinking like him should perish the thought. They can eat the humble pie, admit that they can no longer find solutions to societal problems. They can then seek for genuine help or resign.

“Nigeria and Nigerians deserve far better than what we are getting from our governments. Too bad.”

