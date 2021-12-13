By Emmanuel Okogba

PSG will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round 0f 16 according to the draws that held on Monday.

After an initial error, the draws were redone and the result pits PSG, 2019 finalists against the most successful team in the competition in what is the toughest fixture of the round.

The fixture will have Lionel Messi facing his familiar rivals from Spain while Sergio Ramos who joined the Paris side this season will hope to be fit and help them negotiate their way past his former side.

In other fixtures, Benfica will test Ajax for size. Atletico Madrid will battle Manchester United while RB Salzuburg and Bayern Munich will slug it out. 2010 winners Inter Milan will challenge Liverpool for a quarter-final spot.

Defending champions, Chelsea were handed Lille and Villareal has a date with Juventus. Sporting Lisbon will try to stop Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City from getting the elusive trophy.

The first legs would be played between the 15th – 16th of February and second legs will come up between the 8th – 9th of March 2022.

