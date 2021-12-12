By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Provost,Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology,Jos,Dr

Sunday Etukudoh,has appealed to the

National Assembly to urgently carry out legislative work on the bill before it seeking the repeal of an act establishing the health institution.

Recall that a Bill for an Act to Repeal the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology Jos Act 2018 and Enact the Federal College of Laboratory is being considered in the National Assembly.

Etukudoh explained when he appeared at the bill’s public hearing at the National Assembly that the repeal would quickly develop the primary health centres in the six geopolitical zones.

To this end,he called on the federal lawmakers to prioritise the bill for quick passage, saying such action will help to assist the National Centre for Disease Control,NCDC, to support sampling centres for COVID-19 tests and other needed health care delivery facilities in the country.

Etukudoh,who explained that the school was not so anxious to call for post graduate and diploma programmes,however said if accorded the legislative work being sought, it would be competent do so.

Recall that the Federal School of Medical Laboratory and Science Technology, Jos,was established in 1954 without legal backing. Its act was established in 2018 with the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to promote healthcare delivery in the country.

The House Committee however assured health training institutes that the National Assembly will ensure that bills targeted at improving healthcare delivery and affordable trainings for the Nigerian scientists were passed urgently especially in the outbreak of the omicron COVID-19 variant to curb the spread in the country.

The federal lawmakers also held a public hearing on a Bills for an Act to Establish Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki; Federal Medial Care Centre, Amagu Ikwo and three other bills seeking amendment to develop the health sector.